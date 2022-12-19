First Alert Weather Day: Top 10 Coldest Christmas on Record Expected

Temperatures Drop on Friday
WITN First Alert Forecast for 12-16-2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friday is when it all comes crumbling down. Temperatures will be in the low 60s Friday morning before plummeting to around 32°F by 6 PM. We’ll be in the low 20s by Christmas Eve morning. The WITN Weather Team has decided to make Friday night through Sunday First Alert Weather Days.

Canadian air will bring an arctic chill to the East over the Christmas weekend.
Canadian air will bring an arctic chill to the East over the Christmas weekend.(WITN Weather)

It’s a busy time to travel and we know you have a lot of plans. Temperatures are expected to be dive bomb to well below numbers as many hit the roads to travel within the state and out of state. Our average highs are in the 50s through Christmas. This year we’ll struggle to get the thermometer above freezing Saturday and Christmas Day! It’ll be windy too causing the wind chill to reach the teens at times. No big winter weather chances, but can’t rule out a few flurries as the super cold airmass arrives.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xelevate partnered with Beaufort airport
An Eastern Carolina airport is determined to be “first in future”
Sevon Godette, 19
Teenage robbery suspect turns himself in
Sonona Jefferson holds a flyer with her son, Khalil Jefferson's, photo
Mother organizes searches along Greenville greenway for missing son
Police have charged Diana Cojocari, left, and Christopher Palmiter, right, for failing to...
Police: N.C. parents arrested, charged with failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl
Jeffrey Haughton
Detention officer now in his own jail, accused of smuggling drugs inside

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day article thumbnail
First Alert Weather Day: Widespread showers with isolated PM storms
Heavy rain, particularly along the coast, will come down during the morning and evening...
First Alert Weather Day: Thursday morning downpours lead to a slower morning commute
Hurricane Earl is expected to become the first major hurricane of the 2022 season as it comes...
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous rip currents through the weekend
Rip Current Threats
High Rip current threats from Hurricane Earl