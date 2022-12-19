First Alert Weather Day: Top 10 Coldest Christmas on Record Expected

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friday is when it all comes crumbling down. Temperatures will be in the low 60s Friday morning before plummeting to around 32°F by 6 PM. We’ll be in the low 20s by Christmas Eve morning. The WITN Weather Team has decided to make Friday night through Sunday First Alert Weather Days.

Canadian air will bring an arctic chill to the East over the Christmas weekend. (WITN Weather)

It’s a busy time to travel and we know you have a lot of plans. Temperatures are expected to be dive bomb to well below numbers as many hit the roads to travel within the state and out of state. Our average highs are in the 50s through Christmas. This year we’ll struggle to get the thermometer above freezing Saturday and Christmas Day! It’ll be windy too causing the wind chill to reach the teens at times. No big winter weather chances, but can’t rule out a few flurries as the super cold airmass arrives.

