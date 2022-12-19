First Alert Forecast: Cold Coming For Christmas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures are cold, but it’s going to get a lot colder later this week.

Clouds creep in tonight as temperatures drop to or below freezing. Some will wake up in the 20s. Chances for the sun aren’t very high as clouds stay thick into Tuesday. Without the sun, temperatures may be a few degrees cooler than Monday. Temperatures go from cold to cool in the middle of the week. A few showers can’t be ruled out along the coast from Jacksonville to Beaufort. Most stay dry until higher rain chances arrive Thursday. Heavy rain is possible for some along with a couple of rounds of thunder as temperatures rise into the 60s.

Friday is when it all comes crumbling down. Temperatures will be in the low 60s Friday morning before plummeting to around 32°F by 6 PM. We’ll be in the low 20s by Christmas Eve morning. The WITN Weather Team has decided to make Friday night through Sunday First Alert Weather Days. It’s a busy time to travel and we know you have a lot of plans. Temperatures are expected to be dive bomb to well below numbers as many hit the roads to travel within the state and out of state. Our average highs are in the 50s through Christmas. This year we’ll struggle to get the thermometer above freezing Saturday and Christmas Day! It’ll be windy too causing the wind chill to reach the teens at times. No big winter weather chances, but can’t rule out a few flurries as the super cold airmass arrives.

DROUGHT MONITOR: As of Thursday’s (12/15) update, most Eastern NC counties are now in a moderate drought. Multiple communities are running several inches below normal for the year. Thursday should bring from 0.50″ to 1.0″ of rain to most areas, enough to slow the building drought a bit, but not nearly enough to get us out of it.

Monday Night

Clouds increase. Lows upper 20s/low 30s. Wind near or below 5mph.

Tuesday

Cloudy. High of 44. Winds: NE 5-10.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High of 51. Winds: NE 5-10. Rain chance: 20%.

Thursday

Rainy day, some heavy rain. High of 61. Winds: SE 10-20. Rain chance: 100%.

