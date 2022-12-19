ECU Health’s EastCare team awarded Transport of the Year Award

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health’s EastCare team will be awarded Transport of the Year Award in Greenville on Monday.

Team members will be recognized for their air medical transport of ECU freshman Parker Byrd and subsequent transports throughout his recovery. The EastCare air medical team rendered life-saving trauma care to Byrd after his injury on the flight to ECU Health Medical Center.

This event will be Monday at 11:30 a.m. at the ECU Health Medical Center Helipad.

