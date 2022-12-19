ECU Health’s air transport team recognized for Parker Byrd rescue

Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health’s EastCare team was awarded MedEvac Transport of the Year by the Association of Air Medical Services (AAMS) on Monday.

The award was in honor of their initial transport of East Carolina University freshman Parker Byrd and subsequent transports throughout his recovery.

The EastCare air medical team included pilot Steve Bonn, EMT’s Henry Gerber and Milando Stancill, communication technician Leigh Ann Creech, flight RN Jessica Rispoli and flight paramedic John VonRosenberg.

Byrd, who is an incoming freshman and baseball player at ECU was boating in a remote creek on July 23, when his legs were cut by the propeller .

A friend and teammate was able to pull him back in the boat and immediately applied a makeshift tourniquet while first responders requested air medical transport.

The EastCare air medical team responded by applying life-saving trauma care on the flight to ECU Health Medical Center.

Byrd was discharged in mid-August, nearly one month after his injury.

After 22 surgeries and a partial leg amputation, Byrd continues to undergo outpatient care and rehabilitation in his recovery process.

Byrd plans to continue classes at ECU and practice with the baseball team while he undergoes rehabilitation.

