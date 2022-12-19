Blue Angels to return for 2024 Cherry Point Air Show

The Blue Angels perform on Friday, November 11, 2022, in Pensacola, Florida. It was the squad's...
The Blue Angels perform on Friday, November 11, 2022, in Pensacola, Florida. It was the squad's first show at Naval Air Station Pensacola since the COVID-19 pandemic.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels confirmed the team will be the headliner at the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show.

It was also revealed during the International Council of Air Shows that the three-time award-winning Marine Corps event will take place from May 11-12, 2024.

Last year’s show garnered record-breaking recognition, and won three awards, including the Blue Angels Military Air Show of the Year Award.

Organizers say preliminary planning is already in full effect for the event which draws thousands to Eastern North Carolina approximately every two years.

