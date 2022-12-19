An Eastern Carolina arts center wants families to feel loved this holiday season

By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An annual toy giveaway was hosted by an arts center to spread some Christmas cheer within the city.

The Greenville Theatre Arts Center transformed into a winter wonderland for a second annual toy giveaway. Children got to enjoy free hot chocolate, lots of holiday giveaways, and a movie showing.

“Just show some utility show some community spread some joy, spread some love and kinda uplift the sprights. I know the economy has been a little rough this year so we just wanna make sure that we give back to the community and were doing what were supposed to do for this holiday season,” said Terri Campbell-Peyton, Greenville Theatre Arts program director

Any family enjoying the festivities at the theatre got to take home a gift because of collections and donations of toys, such as bikes, balls, and barbies.

“We brought bikes and we assist with other toys but we mostly brought bikes cause we try to make sure that the small kids that have not had the opportunity to get a bike, have the opportunity to get a bike,” said CEO of Beyond Measure Care, Jenae Holley.

In order to take home a present, kids participated in fun events like dance battles, hot potato, and expressing what Christmas means to them.

“It’s just a blessing to be out here enjoying the giveaway with somebody that we just met and just let the kids enjoy themself,” said parent, Corey Taylor.

Organizers were inspired to host this event because of the hard times created by the COVID-19 pandemic, and they have goals to make the event larger next year with more kids and bigger presents.

