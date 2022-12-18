Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Another cold night ahead, Sunny skies return Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Keep the jacket in handy as most backyards start to cool down into the 40s and upper 30s later this evening. A mix of clouds and sun will greet you heading into the office on Monday. Highs during the day should warm to the upper 40s, to near 50 along the coast. Although the conditions will be on the cool side. Enjoy it while you can because much bigger changes in the weather pattern are on the way.

WEDNESDAY PM - FRIDAY AM - A powerful weather system is forecast to impact Eastern NC late Wednesday into Thursday. Drenching rains may be welcomed as much of our area is now within abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions. This system does have the potential to produce locally heavy rainfall. By Thursday evening and Friday, the bulk of the moisture is likely to exit our area and move northward to the Northeast US. Within time, cold air is expected to rush in by Friday afternoon and evening. Any chances for wintry precipitation by the end of the week is slim, although atmospheric conditions support the potential for a prolific cold air outbreak just in time for the Christmas holiday.

The WITN Weather Team has decided to make next Saturday, Sunday and Monday a First Alert Weather Day. It’s a busy time to travel and we know you have a lot of plans. Temperatures are expected to be well below average as many hit the roads to travel within the state and out of state. Our average highs are in the 50s through Christmas. This year we could see highs stay in the 30s! That would lead to very cold and below-freezing temperatures overnight. Temperatures could be close to or below freezing to start Friday if precipitation lingers. Plenty of time to watch this event and too early for you to change any plans, but we wanted to give you a heads-up as early as possible on the cold headed our way.

DROUGHT MONITOR: As of Thursday’s (12/15) update, most Eastern NC counties are now in a moderate drought. Multiple communities are running several inches below normal for the year. Upcoming rain chances or so only puts a dent in the problem, not fix it completely.

Sunday

Sunny, breezy, and chilly. High of 47. Winds: NW 10-15

Monday

Mostly sunny. High of 48. Winds: NW 5-10.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy. High of 50. Winds: S 3-7

