Police looking for teenager wanted for armed robbery

Police say the teen should be considered armed and dangerous.
Havelock Police Department is looking for this teen. They have warrants out for his arrest...
Havelock Police Department is looking for this teen. They have warrants out for his arrest after investigating an armed robbery Friday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east are looking for a teen wanted for an armed robbery Friday.

Havelock Police Department is looking for Sevon Jamiem Godette, who they say should be considered armed and dangerous. According to police, Godette is 5″ 11, with a slender build.

The 19-year-old teen from Havelock is being charged with armed robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury after investigations of an armed robbery happened at Woodfield Cove Apartments. An iPhone and a set of AirPods were stolen.

Police say Godette was armed with a silver-colored pistol when he broke into an apartment. He forced a victim there at the time to his knees and hit him with the pistol. The victim was taken to the hospital and later released.

If you know where Sevon Jamiem Godette is, or have seen him, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement or Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sonona Jefferson holds a flyer with her son, Khalil Jefferson's, photo
Mother organizes searches along Greenville greenway for missing son
Jeffrey Haughton
Detention officer now in his own jail, accused of smuggling drugs inside
Tony Tucker, David Futreal, & James Garner
Three men arrested in Lenoir County operation
Pitt County accident
Investigation underway after car crashes into sign in Pitt County, one person injured
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Renolda Randolph on Wednesday.
Washington man’s bond is $520,000 after drug raid

Latest News

An Eastern Carolina airport is determined to be “first in future”
Wreaths to be laid in New Bern in honor of veterans
RUSSELL FIRST ALERT 1217
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media