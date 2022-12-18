Police looking for teenager wanted for armed robbery

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east are looking for a teen wanted for an armed robbery Friday.

Havelock Police Department is looking for Sevon Jamiem Godette, who they say should be considered armed and dangerous. According to police, Godette is 5″ 11, with a slender build.

The 19-year-old teen from Havelock is being charged with armed robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury after investigations of an armed robbery happened at Woodfield Cove Apartments. An iPhone and a set of AirPods were stolen.

Police say Godette was armed with a silver-colored pistol when he broke into an apartment. He forced a victim there at the time to his knees and hit him with the pistol. The victim was taken to the hospital and later released.

If you know where Sevon Jamiem Godette is, or have seen him, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement or Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.

