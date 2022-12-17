Wreaths to be laid in New Bern in honor of veterans

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The annual Wreaths Across America Day ceremony will be held December 17th at 12:00 p.m.

The New Bern National Cemetery along with New Bern High School Bands will be remembering and honoring veterans by laying remembrance wreaths on the graves of fallen heroes.

The National Cemetery is aiming to cover all of the cemetery’s 6,773 graves.

4,788 wreaths have been collected so far.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.