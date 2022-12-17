Rose boys top rival South Central, Conley beats Northside-Jacksonville, and the South Central girls keep rolling

Brimmer hits 1000th point for New Bern
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High school basketball Friday night congratulations are in order to New Bern’s Will Brimmer. He notched his 1000th career point at home. They fell by one to Jacksonville.

He was part of the defensive line for the Bears state football title. Congrats to will.

J.H. Rose boys used a solid second half , and some big time threes, to separate from South Central 60-47.

D.H Conley boys and girls both able to take down Northside-Jacksonville at home.

South Central girls doubled up on Rose on the road for another big win.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Haughton
Detention officer now in his own jail, accused of smuggling drugs inside
Tony Tucker, David Futreal, & James Garner
Three men arrested in Lenoir County operation
Pitt County accident
Investigation underway after car crashes into sign in Pitt County, one person injured
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Renolda Randolph on Wednesday.
Washington man’s bond is $520,000 after drug raid
Scotland Neck Police arrested Divine Whitaker on Dec. 15.
Scotland Neck investigation leads to rape arrest

Latest News

ECU men's hoops vs South Carolina on Saturday 2 PM in Greenville, SC.
Midseason midterm for ECU men’s basketball against South Carolina on Saturday
Mike Schwartz ECU head men's basketball coach.
ECU men get week of practice before meeting South Carolina
ECU women’s basketball falls at Gardner-Webb
NCCU set to face Jackson State in Celebration Bowl Saturday at Noon in Atlanta
North Carolina Central on way to Celebration Bowl to face “Prime Time” and Jackson State