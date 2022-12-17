Rose boys top rival South Central, Conley beats Northside-Jacksonville, and the South Central girls keep rolling

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High school basketball Friday night congratulations are in order to New Bern’s Will Brimmer. He notched his 1000th career point at home. They fell by one to Jacksonville.

He was part of the defensive line for the Bears state football title. Congrats to will.

J.H. Rose boys used a solid second half , and some big time threes, to separate from South Central 60-47.

D.H Conley boys and girls both able to take down Northside-Jacksonville at home.

South Central girls doubled up on Rose on the road for another big win.

