Mom grateful as City of Washington gives back at annual toy drive

12th annual Shop with a Safety Officer Toy Drive held in Washington.
12th annual Shop with a Safety Officer Toy Drive held in Washington.(Jaylen Holloway)
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -It’s the season of giving and several kids in Washington are smiling ear to ear after they were given Christmas gifts Friday at the Shop with a Safety Officer Toy Drive.

The annual charity event gives back to families less fortunate, and the mission was no different this year as 16 families and 33 children were blessed with gifts.

“I was excited to come today, and my kids were excited,” said Tiffany Smith, who is a mother of eight.

The Washington Police and Fire Department were in attendance Friday night as well. They could be seen taking gifts to people’s cars or tossing bean bags.

Stacy Drakeford, Director of Police and Fire Service was one of many people interacting with the kids and said giving is just as important as protecting and serving.

“It’s about us as two departments giving back to the community,” Drakeford said. “It’s that true public service that sometimes gets lost in the wayside in our profession.”

Along with receiving gifts, kids were able to sit down and talk to Jolly Old Saint Nick and Smith said her kids will remember the day forever.

“I have plenty of pictures that I will share with the children,” Smith said. “I make sure that I do that so they can see that mom always made it happen or at least tried to and was very blessed to be able to do this.”

