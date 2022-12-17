Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office seizes 18 guns in drug bust

Jarrett Shaw charged with drug offenses
Jarrett Shaw charged with drug offenses
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -New Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers initiative Operation Restore Lenoir has resulted in another drug arrest where police say they seized drugs and 18 firearms.

Jarrett Shaw of La Grange was arrested after a search at his Kennedy Home Road residence.

During the search, detectives say they found a trafficking amount of Schedule VI controlled substance, 18 firearms, cash and drug paraphernalia. They say items were also seized as evidence that indicated drugs were being distributed from the residence.

On Wednesday, three other people were arrested on separate drug charges as part of Operation Restore Lenoir.

Shaw faces numerous charges and was jailed under a $25,000 secured bond.

