WITN welcomes Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder

Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s First Alert weather team has a new chief at the helm.

Zach Holder comes to Eastern Carolina from our fellow Gray Television station KAIT in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Zach will make his debut on Friday on WITN News First at Four.

A graduate of Mississippi State University, Zach has a degree in geoscience with a concentration in broadcast/professional meteorology.

Zach has handled a wide range of severe weather events including tornado outbreaks.

An avid hiker, foodie, and Arkansas Razorback fan, Zach is excited to experience all the fun that Eastern Carolina has to offer.

He recently asked us what beach is best to hit – but we think you all should help him with that!

Add him over on Facebook and drop him a line.

