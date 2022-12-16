With Christmas only ten days away, the White House warns sickness could steal your holiday joy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The White House’s new campaign is clear: COVID-19 is not over and you better protect yourself.

“I think people who were following those guidelines will continue to but I don’t think many people have an awareness that any new guidelines or anything like that are being put into place,” said Ethan Solero, a Greenville resident.

As the United States faces a trio of viral threats, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator is stressing that the stakes are abnormally high this holiday season.

Covid-19, RSV, and influenza are all seeing a rise in numbers. That’s why the Biden administration is now encouraging people to take the necessary steps to keep germs at bay. That means getting vaccinated and boosted, making use of tests, and masking up when necessary.

“If people want to get serious about reducing these three infections this is how they do it they put on a mask just like this and it works,” said Dr. Paul Cook, the ECU Chief of Infectious Diseases.

The most recent numbers show North Carolina has nearly 13,000 cases of COVID-19 and trending upward. That’s still a far cry from 11 months ago when the state peaked at 235,000 cases, but still concerning enough for some people.

“Well, it depends on where you live right everybody’s different your background your situation your ability to protect yourself is important a lot of folks using more technology now than when COVID first hit so I think it’ll be better and we’re smarter and tougher for it as what we’ve been through,” said Michael Goetz, ECU Alumnus.

Experts say that hospitals are expecting a rise in all three cases of illnesses around the holidays. The CDC recommends that people five years and older receive a booster if it has been at least two months since their last vaccine dose or previous booster.

