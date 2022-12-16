With Christmas only ten days away, the White House warns sickness could steal your holiday joy

Tripledemic: Rise in flu, RSV, COVID cases a concern this winter, experts say
Tripledemic: Rise in flu, RSV, COVID cases a concern this winter, experts say(MGN Image)
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The White House’s new campaign is clear: COVID-19 is not over and you better protect yourself.

“I think people who were following those guidelines will continue to but I don’t think many people have an awareness that any new guidelines or anything like that are being put into place,” said Ethan Solero, a Greenville resident.

As the United States faces a trio of viral threats, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator is stressing that the stakes are abnormally high this holiday season.

Covid-19, RSV, and influenza are all seeing a rise in numbers. That’s why the Biden administration is now encouraging people to take the necessary steps to keep germs at bay. That means getting vaccinated and boosted, making use of tests, and masking up when necessary.

“If people want to get serious about reducing these three infections this is how they do it they put on a mask just like this and it works,” said Dr. Paul Cook, the ECU Chief of Infectious Diseases.

The most recent numbers show North Carolina has nearly 13,000 cases of COVID-19 and trending upward. That’s still a far cry from 11 months ago when the state peaked at 235,000 cases, but still concerning enough for some people.

“Well, it depends on where you live right everybody’s different your background your situation your ability to protect yourself is important a lot of folks using more technology now than when COVID first hit so I think it’ll be better and we’re smarter and tougher for it as what we’ve been through,” said Michael Goetz, ECU Alumnus.

Experts say that hospitals are expecting a rise in all three cases of illnesses around the holidays. The CDC recommends that people five years and older receive a booster if it has been at least two months since their last vaccine dose or previous booster.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Coley, suspect in homicides
AUTOPSY: Rocky Mount homicide victim found in car was 12 weeks pregnant
The people were arrested over a four-month period in Craven County
Nearly $750,000 seized, 24 charged in Craven Co. investigation
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Nash County Sheriff's Office
Older child stops mom from setting 4-year-old on fire, deputies say
Blowout ticket
Halifax County woman wins $400,000 lottery prize

Latest News

This file image shows the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Senate passes defense bill rescinding COVID vaccine mandate
Traffic stop search data
WITN Investigates: What ENC traffic stop search data shows when it comes Black drivers
ECU Police car sits outside headquarters
WITN Investigates: What ENC traffic stop search data shows when it comes Black drivers
Rare tornadoes form in December
North Carolina climatologist breaks down how climate change affects severe weather