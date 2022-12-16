Washington man’s bond is $520,000 after drug raid

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Renolda Randolph on Wednesday.
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Drug Unit arrested Renolda Randolph on Wednesday.(Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington man is in jail on a $520,000 bond after his arrest on multiple drug charges.



The 29-year-old man is charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in oxycodone, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say they made buys of pills containing fentanyl from Randolph.

After a raid on the man’s home on Baker Drive, they seized 1.1 ounces of cocaine, 114 oxycodone pills, marijuana, digital scales, two pistols, and nearly $3,000 in cash. They estimate street value of the drugs found was around $11,000.

Deputies say Randolph was on parole for possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a park.

