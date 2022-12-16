Tarboro man charged with four robberies in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a rash of armed robberies have been solved in one Eastern Carolina city.

Antwane Smith, of Tarboro, has been charged with four armed robberies in Rocky Mount that have taken place since late November.

Rocky Mount police say tips, along with criminal intelligence, led to Smith’s arrest.

The 48-year-old man is charged with the following armed robberies:

November 29th -- Kangaroo on West Raleigh Boulevard

November 30th -- Speedway on East Raleigh Boulevard

December 2 -- Almond Drugs on Tarboro Street

December 15th -- Seven-Eleven on Benvenue Road

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.