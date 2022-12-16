Tarboro man charged with four robberies in Rocky Mount

Antwane Smith
Antwane Smith(Rocky Mount police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a rash of armed robberies have been solved in one Eastern Carolina city.

Antwane Smith, of Tarboro, has been charged with four armed robberies in Rocky Mount that have taken place since late November.

Rocky Mount police say tips, along with criminal intelligence, led to Smith’s arrest.

The 48-year-old man is charged with the following armed robberies:

  • November 29th -- Kangaroo on West Raleigh Boulevard
  • November 30th -- Speedway on East Raleigh Boulevard
  • December 2 -- Almond Drugs on Tarboro Street
  • December 15th -- Seven-Eleven on Benvenue Road

