SUPREME COURT: State senate map must be drawn again

North Carolina Supreme Court
North Carolina Supreme Court(nccourts.gov)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s Supreme Court has ruled that state Senate boundaries drawn by Republican legislators must be redrawn by a panel of trial judges.

That’s the result of another 4-3 decision Friday over redistricting at the state’s highest court.

The court’s Democratic justices composed the majority.

Those justices upheld the House plan drawn by the General Assembly and a congressional map that the same trial judge panel drew up.

All three of these maps were used to conduct last month’s elections. The election results won’t change.

The state Supreme Court says the Senate plan remains tainted by partisan bias. Republican justices will become the court’s majority next month.

