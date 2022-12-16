Midseason midterm for ECU men’s basketball against South Central on Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s not a final exam for ECU men’s basketball but it is a solid midterm.

The Pirates face South Carolina on Saturday. The Gamecocks are 5-5 but the SEC foes will be a great test to see how far along the Pirates are. It’s just USC and High Point left to play in their non-conference schedule to prepare ECU for AAC games.

“They are a big, physical team. They got a big front line. They got guards I am familiar with from last year. Even some of the players who have come in there as freshman just from over time, and scouting, and things like that,” says ECU head coach Michael Schwartz, “They got a physical team, physical man-to-man defensive team that will throw in a couple different zone looks to try to keep us off balance.”

South Carolina added one of the top recruits in the nation this year. G.G. Jackson joined the Gamecocks after he decommitted from North Carolina. The freshman is averaging about 17 points and 7 rebounds per game.

“He’s got great size, he is going to play all over the floor, he’s going to handle the basketball, he can play inside, we know they will post him,” says Schwartz, “He’s a very talented player both sides of the ball.”

The game is a neutral site game in Greenville, South Carolina. But still mostly a home game for USC. In neutral site games the Gamecocks are 0-3 this year while the Pirates are 2-1.

“Regardless of home, road starts are very important. We know early in the season we struggled getting off to the starts we wanted to,” says Schwartz, “We’ve kind of figured that out a little bit. Any time you are on a neutral floor, in a potential road environment which I think it could be Saturday you want to get off to a good start.”

ECU and South Carolina play at 2 PM on Saturday in Greenville, South Carolina.

