Marine Fisheries Commission meets Friday in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Marine Fisheries Commission meets Friday and is open for public input.

The meeting will cover two proposed sets of requirements. The first deals with the harvest classification of shellfish growing waters around marinas and other mooring areas.

The second proposed set of rules will center around updating the mutilated fish requirements, which have not been updated since 1991.

The meeting was originally scheduled for November 1st but was canceled due to technical difficulties. If you’d like to speak at the meeting, you can sign up before it begins.

The meeting takes place at the Division of Marine Fisheries’ Central District Office in Morehead City at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.