Low-income energy assistance for Wayne County households

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County is offering heating help to low-income households.

The federally funded Low-Income Energy Assistance Program provides eligible households with a one-time payment for heating during the winter. Depending on the household’s primary heating source, the payment will be $300, $400, or $500.

The standard sign-up date will be Monday, January 1st and runs until Tuesday, March 31st, but households with a person that is either 60 or older or receives disabilities benefits can apply Friday, December 30th.

The heating help is made possible through the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services.

To be eligible, a person must:

Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets eligibility criteria

Have income equal to or less than 130 percent of the federal poverty limit, such as:

Have resources, such as saving and checking accounts, cash on hand, at or below $2,250

Be responsible for their heating cost

To sign up for this program, you can pick up an application at the Wayne County Department of Social Services on 100 S. James Street between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. An electronic application can also be filled out here.

For more information on the Low-Income Energy Assistance program, go to https://www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance

