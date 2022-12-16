Low-income energy assistance for Wayne County households

(kauz)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County is offering heating help to low-income households.

The federally funded Low-Income Energy Assistance Program provides eligible households with a one-time payment for heating during the winter. Depending on the household’s primary heating source, the payment will be $300, $400, or $500.

The standard sign-up date will be Monday, January 1st and runs until Tuesday, March 31st, but households with a person that is either 60 or older or receives disabilities benefits can apply Friday, December 30th.

The heating help is made possible through the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services.

To be eligible, a person must:

  • Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets eligibility criteria
  • Have income equal to or less than 130 percent of the federal poverty limit, such as:
  • Have resources, such as saving and checking accounts, cash on hand, at or below $2,250
  • Be responsible for their heating cost

To sign up for this program, you can pick up an application at the Wayne County Department of Social Services on 100 S. James Street between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. An electronic application can also be filled out here.

For more information on the Low-Income Energy Assistance program, go to https://www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Haughton
Detention officer now in his own jail, accused of smuggling drugs inside
Tony Tucker, David Futreal, & James Garner
Three men arrested in Lenoir County operation
Pitt County accident
Investigation underway after car crashes into sign in Pitt County, one person injured
Eric Coley, suspect in homicides
AUTOPSY: Rocky Mount homicide victim found in car was 12 weeks pregnant
The people were arrested over a four-month period in Craven County
Nearly $750,000 seized, 24 charged in Craven Co. investigation

Latest News

Onyx is adoptable through the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.
Fur Baby Feature: Meet Onyx
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Twitter suspensions raise alarm in and outside media circles
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Renolda Randolph on Wednesday.
Washington man’s bond is $520,000 after drug raid
North Carolina Supreme Court
SUPREME COURT: State senate map must be drawn again