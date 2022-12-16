“Kinder Carols” kindergartners sing carols to Marines

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Five kindergarten classes at an elementary school in the east decided they would help spread some cheer to Marines in Craven County on Friday.

The kiddos at Brinson Elementary School in New Bern sang “Kinder Carols”, talked, and played with 50 troops from Cherry Point Air Station in Havelock.

After the carols, kids gave specially made gift bags to each of the servicemembers in attendance as a thank you for their service.

School staff said they felt the wonderful rendition to the Marines was important since many members of our nation’s armed forces are unable to go to their respective hometowns for the holidays because of duty.

And the Marines we spoke with who will be away from home for the holidays said the gesture went a long way.

“It was great. I love seeing like the kids singing and uh made me feel real warm inside,” said Sgt. Stanley Jenkins III.

“I’m here from New Jersey, coming down, watching the kids just reminded me of like my childhood,” said Sgt. Jayvon Roberson.

“We have Cherry Point very close to us and we have lots of students with family members who are in the military so it’s sort of near and dear to their hearts thankfully they’re having flashbacks of their childhood home so it just brings back good memories and gives them a little company when they don’t have family around so we’re happy to do it,” said Brinson Elementary’s Jill Grant.

School staff says each kindergarten class practiced with the school’s music teacher for a few weeks leading up to the event.

After the event, students and their families were given refreshments and opportunities to take pictures with the troops who attended.

