Investigation underway after car crashes into sign in Pitt County, one person injured

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Investigators with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office are working to determine what exactly happened to cause a car to go off of the road and crash into a brick sign.

It happened on Highway 121 in the Faukland Farmville area Thursday night.

Detectives on scene are still investigating and trying to determine whether this is related to a shooting.

One person was taken to ECU Health Medical Center with unknown injuries. Several other people were also in the car.

We’re continuing to work to gather more information and will pass it along on air and online as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.