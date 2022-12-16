Investigation underway after car crashes into sign in Pitt County, one person injured

Pitt County accident
Pitt County accident(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Investigators with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office are working to determine what exactly happened to cause a car to go off of the road and crash into a brick sign.

It happened on Highway 121 in the Faukland Farmville area Thursday night.

Detectives on scene are still investigating and trying to determine whether this is related to a shooting.

One person was taken to ECU Health Medical Center with unknown injuries. Several other people were also in the car.

We’re continuing to work to gather more information and will pass it along on air and online as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Coley, suspect in homicides
AUTOPSY: Rocky Mount homicide victim found in car was 12 weeks pregnant
The people were arrested over a four-month period in Craven County
Nearly $750,000 seized, 24 charged in Craven Co. investigation
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Nash County Sheriff's Office
Older child stops mom from setting 4-year-old on fire, deputies say
Blowout ticket
Halifax County woman wins $400,000 lottery prize

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., emerges from a closed-door meeting with fellow...
Senate sends Biden bill to keep gov’t open through Dec. 23
This file image shows the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Senate passes defense bill rescinding COVID vaccine mandate
Traffic stop search data
WITN Investigates: What ENC traffic stop search data shows when it comes Black drivers