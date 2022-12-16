Greenville’s Emerald Drop returns for New Year’s Eve

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Greenville will be hosting their New Year’s Eve celebration at the Town Common starting at 9 p.m. on Dec 31, 2022.

This year’s event will include live entertainment from The Dickens Band, the Annual Emerald Drop, a fireworks show, local food trucks, and more.

WITN’s Maddie Kerth will emcee the evening.

For more information, click here.

WITN is a proud sponsor of Greenville’s New Year’s Eve Celebration.

WITN’s coverage of the New Year’s Eve celebration is sponsored by Kellum Law Firm.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.