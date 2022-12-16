Fur Baby Feature: Meet Onyx

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Fur Baby Feature is Onyx!

This beautiful little girl came to the shelter with her sister, Hannah, and both are still waiting to find their new homes.

Onyx is laid back for being such a young kitten, and would be the perfect addition to your home!

Before heading to the shelter, you can preview available animals at petango.com.

You’ll see pictures of dogs and cats so you can request to meet specific animals. Then, download the adoption application by going to hsecarolina.org.

Fill that one out, submit it to AdoptHSEC@gmail.com and a member of the Humane Society’s team will be in touch!

Tune into WITN every Friday for our next Fur Baby Feature!

