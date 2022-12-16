Former Onslow County Commissioner Ernie Wright dies

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former member of the Onslow County commission passed away this morning.

Ernie Wright served on the board from 1992 to 2000 and was first elected as vice chairman in 1996.

The 69-year-old Wright moved to Onslow County in 1979, was a Marine veteran, and a Jacksonville attorney.

“Ernie Wright will be dearly missed in Onslow County,” said current chairman Tim Foster. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. His contributions to our County are numerous and he will be missed by many.”

Wright was also director of the Jacksonville Tourism Authority, a Guardian ad Litem, and part of the Voting Rights Task Force.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.