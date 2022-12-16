Former Onslow County Commissioner Ernie Wright dies

Ernie Wright
Ernie Wright(Onslow County Government)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former member of the Onslow County commission passed away this morning.

Ernie Wright served on the board from 1992 to 2000 and was first elected as vice chairman in 1996.

The 69-year-old Wright moved to Onslow County in 1979, was a Marine veteran, and a Jacksonville attorney.

“Ernie Wright will be dearly missed in Onslow County,” said current chairman Tim Foster. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. His contributions to our County are numerous and he will be missed by many.”

Wright was also director of the Jacksonville Tourism Authority, a Guardian ad Litem, and part of the Voting Rights Task Force.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Haughton
Detention officer now in his own jail, accused of smuggling drugs inside
Tony Tucker, David Futreal, & James Garner
Three men arrested in Lenoir County operation
Eric Coley, suspect in homicides
AUTOPSY: Rocky Mount homicide victim found in car was 12 weeks pregnant
The people were arrested over a four-month period in Craven County
Nearly $750,000 seized, 24 charged in Craven Co. investigation
Pitt County accident
Investigation underway after car crashes into sign in Pitt County, one person injured

Latest News

North Carolina Supreme Court
SUPREME COURT: State senate map must be drawn again
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk
Greenville’s Emerald Drop returns for New Year’s Eve
Greenville’s Emerald Drop returns for New Year’s Eve
Zion McMillan
Farmville man charged in Kinston shooting that injured two