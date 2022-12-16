First Alert Weather Day: Christmas comes with a hefty chill this year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The WITN Weather Team has decided to make next Friday and Saturday a First Alert Weather Day. It’s going to get cold for Christmas! It’s a busy time to travel and we know you have a lot of plans. Temperatures are expected to be well below-average as many hit the roads to travel within the state and out of state. Our average highs are in the 50s through Christmas. Over the past ten years, our coldest Christmas high was 44° back in 2013. This year, we could see highs stay in the 30s! That would lead to frigid temperatures overnight and create a hard freeze for all Eastern NC communities.

Canadian air will bring an arctic chill to the East over the Christmas weekend. (WITN Weather)

Rain is expected to increase ahead of the cold air Thursday and Thursday night. It’s way too early to talk about any chance for snow or ice, but temperatures could be close to or below freezing to start Friday, and if precipitation lingers, wintry precipitation could become part of the forecast. Plenty of time to watch this event and too early for you to change any plans, but we wanted to give you a heads up as early as possible on the cold headed our way. Those of you traveling between Friday and Monday will want to pay extra attention to the forecast as airport delays could spread across the country.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.