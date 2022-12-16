Farmville man charged in Kinston shooting that injured two

Zion McMillan
Zion McMillan(Kinston police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Farmville man has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder for a shooting that happened last month in Kinston.

Kinston police said Zion McMillan was arrested this morning in Pitt County by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Police said they were able to identify the man with the help of the public. Earlier this month, police released a surveillance photo of a man who they said was involved in the shooting.

The shooting happened on November 27th on West Vernon Avenue during a party. Two people received non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say McMillan remains in the Pitt County jail.

City of Kinston holds community forum to address recent violence
Detention officer now in his own jail, accused of smuggling drugs inside
