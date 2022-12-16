East Carolina University seniors are celebrating after getting their degrees

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friday was an exciting day for East Carolina students as the 2022 Fall Commencement was held at Minges Coliseum, and many gathered to celebrate the years of hard work and dedication.

Graduate Grace Jacobson, one of 1,985 students who graduated, says, “I’m feeling pretty emotional. I’m with my buddies that I’ve been through these last couple years with and we’re standing together, we’re going to walk together.”

Jacobson also worked two jobs while enrolled as a full-time student at ECU. “It took a lot. I worked all throughout college to pay for bills and stuff but at least the work was worth it,” Jacobson told WITN.

That same hard work has now equipped graduates just like Jacobson to go out into the world.

“I’m really excited to pursue my career and get started with that. I’m exploring options in state government as well as federal government in Raleigh and D.C. so I’m excited to get that started and use the tools that I’ve been given by my professors,” says Lucas Snyder, ECU Fall 2022 Graduate.

Each graduate is also making each and every loved one so proud.

Snyder’s mother, Angie Huie says, “I’m not super emotional but I could feel it today. I’m just really, really proud of him. This biggest thing today is that I just feel like he’s prepared so I’m just really excited for his next steps.”

ECU police say around 5,000 to 6,000 people were in attendance.

