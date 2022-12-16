Cumberland County deputy killed by drunk driver during robbery investigation

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy was killed by a drunk driver while investigating a robbery this morning.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Facebook page, deputies arrived at 2990 Gillespie St. at 2:46 a.m. to investigate a business robbery. After returning from running a canine tracking unit, a deputy was hit by a vehicle. The driver left the scene but was located a short distance away.

The deputies present administered lifesaving efforts before the deputy was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are investigating.

Raleigh-based news station WRAL reports the driver was drunk and was apprehended at a nearby Waffle House.

Several Eastern North Carolina sheriff departments posted their condolences on social media following the news.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Deputy’s family and with Sheriff Wright and the entire Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office family during this tragic time,” the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

