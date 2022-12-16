Christmas shipping deadlines are fast approaching

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many of us have loved ones who don’t live nearby, so that means lots of trips to the post office leading up to Christmas.

If that’s you, shipping experts say you’re in the final hours to send a package through the postal service for ground shipment.

Shipping experts say Saturday, December 17th, is the deadline to make sure your loved ones receive their gifts by Christmas day. That’s just for the United States Postal Service ground shipments.

“I think it’s real important and you get pushed to do it, but you do it,” said Judy Warren, a Greenville resident.

Saturday, December 17th is the last day you can use ground shipping and guarantee it arrives by the holiday. You can still send a package after Saturday if you choose a different shipping option.

“I would try to get here before the 23rd. By Monday, you’ll still be able to do ground but by the 23rd you definitely need to come before the 23rd unless you don’t care. A lot folks don’t mind ya know sending it after Christmas and that’s wonderful too, it’s good to get presents after Christmas,” said Postal Annex Owner, Robin Taylor.

Shirley Streamer agrees that getting a gift a day late is just as exciting.

“I think they know it’s coming. I think they would be fine with it,” said Streamer, a Greenville resident.

But if you don’t have time for the lines or want to pay the extra bucks, experts say you should go ahead and send your packages now.

“It will definitely get busier even the day before Christmas it will be very very busy,” said Taylor.

The owner of the Postal Annex store also said if you ship a package on the 23rd and want it to arrive by Christmas Eve, it would cost anywhere from $100.00 to $500.00 depending on size and shipment location.

The following are FedEx, UPS and USPS shipping deadlines in order to be delivered by Christmas.

Last day to ship FedEx for Christmas 2022

FedEx Express Saver, FedEx 3Day Freight: Tuesday, Dec. 20

FedEx 2Day: Wednesday, Dec. 21

FedEx 1Day Freight, FedEx Extra Hours: Thursday, Dec. 22

FedEx SameDay: Friday, Dec. 23

Last day to mail USPS for Christmas 2022

Retail Ground: Saturday, Dec. 17

First-Class Mail: Saturday, Dec. 17

Priority Mail: Monday, Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express: Friday, Dec. 23

Last day to ship UPS for Christmas 2022

Ground: Check the UPS website for details

3-Day Select: Tuesday, Dec. 20

2nd Day Air: Wednesday, Dec. 21

Next Day Air: Thursday, Dec. 22

