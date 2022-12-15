Wayne County Animal Shelter waives adoption fees

(WILX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Wayne County Animal Shelter is celebrating the holidays by waiving adoption fees for dogs and cats.

The animal shelter will be waiving all adoption fees until January 7th. To check the available animals, you can go here.

The county says visiting the animals will require an appointment, which can be scheduled at (919) 731-1439 or by emailing the shelter at animals@waynegov.com.

“We hope this adoption event will help our pets find a forever home for the holidays,” said Animal Control Director Graham Price. “If you are looking for a new pet, consider adoption! We have some great cats and dogs that would love to meet you.”

All animals that leave the shelter are spayed, neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, according to a news release. This adoption event only applies to pets at the shelter, not for cats located at PetSmart locations.

