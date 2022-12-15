Two people injured in shooting at Northlake Mall, suspect in custody

Both victims suffered life-threatening injuries, Medic said.
BREAKING: There is no active threat at this time.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were injured during a shooting at Northlake Mall on Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed.

According to Medic, both patients suffered life-threatening injuries and have been taken to the hospital.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, an on-duty officer assigned to Northlake Mall de-escalated the situation and took the suspect into custody without further incident.

Police say there is no active threat at the mall, and there are no other suspects being sought.

Officers have been asked to walk through the facility to inform patrons of the incident and make them aware that there is no longer a threat.

The mall has been closed for the remainder of the day.

A Northlake Mall representative released the following statement on Thursday afternoon:

“Earlier this afternoon Northlake Mall experienced an isolated shooter incident. The authorities were immediately contacted and the shooter was detained. There is no threat at this time however the mall will remain closed for the remainder of today. We are working with local authorities to better understand what transpired.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Latest News

“Be a Santa to a Senior” Community wraps presents or seniors
“Be a Santa to a Senior” Community wraps presents or seniors
Wayne County Animal Shelter waives adoption fees
Jeffrey Haughton
Detention officer now in his own jail, accused of smuggling drugs inside
Shelton Mason
Attempted murder suspect busted again in Kinston
Nearly $750,000 seized, 24 charged in Craven Co. investigation
