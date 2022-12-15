Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences

FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. They were found guilty on federal charges in June.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley must report to federal prison by noon on Jan. 17, 2023.

The Chrisleys were sentenced last month on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans and several tax crimes including attempting to defraud the IRS.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in a minimum-security prison in Pensacola, while his wife will serve seven years at a medium-security prison in Marianna.

Each will also serve three years of supervised release, according to authorities.

Copyright 2022 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The people were arrested over a four-month period in Craven County
Nearly $750,000 seized, 24 charged in Craven Co. investigation
Eric Coley, suspect in homicides
AUTOPSY: Rocky Mount homicide victim found in car was 12 weeks pregnant
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Nash County Sheriff's Office
Older child stops mom from setting 4-year-old on fire, deputies say
Blowout ticket
Halifax County woman wins $400,000 lottery prize

Latest News

Aaron Dean stands with his defense team as the jury leaves the 396th District Court to start...
Texas officer convicted of manslaughter in shooting of woman through window of home
Breshawn Wynn
Man accused of stealing multiple packages while using Amazon driver disguise
FILE - Puppies play in a cage at a pet store in Columbia, Md., Aug. 26, 2019. New York has...
New York bans pet stores from selling cats, dogs, rabbits
President Joe Biden spoke as he wrapped up a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit on Thursday.
Biden says he plans to visit sub-Saharan Africa soon
“Be a Santa to a Senior” Community wraps presents or seniors
“Be a Santa to a Senior” Community wraps presents or seniors