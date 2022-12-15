State Ferry System running alternate schedule for Christmas Day
MANNS HARBOR, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Ferry System announces the alternate schedule for Christmas Day.
The holiday schedules for the Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach, Hatteras-Ocracoke, Southport-Fort Fisher and Currituck-Knotts Island routes are as follows:
Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach:
- From Cherry Branch: 5 a.m., 5:45 a.m., 6:45 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
- From Minnesott Beach: 5:25 a.m., 6:15 a.m., 7:15 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Hatteras-Ocracoke:
- From Hatteras: 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m. and midnight.
- From Ocracoke: 4:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Southport-Fort Fisher:
- From Southport: 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
- From Fort Fisher: 7:45 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 3:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.
Currituck-Knotts Island:
Closed Christmas Day
All other North Carolina ferry routes will run their regular schedules over the Christmas holiday
