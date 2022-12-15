Roanoke Rapids police investigate shooting, make drug arrest

Maryo Plum is facing drug charges by police.(Roanoke Rapids police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city have arrested a man on drug charges while investigating a shooting.

Roanoke Rapids police said around 3 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to Rebecca St. to a shots fired call. People were seen speeding off in a white car.

Officers also found out someone was dropped off at ECU North who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. That victim was identified as Rashard Jones, 36, of Roanoke Rapids. He was airlifted to another facility for his injuries.

Police said the white car was eventually found in the 2000 block of Rebecca St. and the driver was detained in regards to the shooting victim.

Officers said they found cocaine, Xanax, and others drugs as well as a handgun in the car.

Police identified the driver as 25-year-old Maryo Plum of Roanoke Rapids.

He was charged with possession of cocaine and other drug charges and placed under a $1,000 bond.

Plum’s court date is December 15th.

We’re told the shooting is still being investigated and charges have not been filed.

