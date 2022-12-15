Pitt County Health Department hosts first Holiday Jamboree

Pitt County holiday jamboree
Pitt County holiday jamboree(WWBT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Health Department is hoping to start a new holiday tradition of their own Thursday.

The Health Department is hosting their first Holiday Jamboree. This will be a free educational event for children and their families in the community. The event will have crafts, games, reindeer rides and train rides for the whole family. It will also feature story time with Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail.

This event will take place from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Pitt County Agricultural Center in Greenville.

