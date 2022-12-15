Morning drug raid lands Kinston man in jail

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An early morning drug raid on a home landed a Kinston man behind bars once again.

Kinston police said their Violent Criminal Action Team has been conducting an investigation into illegal weapons and narcotics distribution by Shelton Mason.

SWAT teams from Kinston and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office raided the man’s home on Marcella Drive.

Inside they found two firearms, marijuana, and various amounts of drug paraphernalia.

The 31-year-old Mason was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and felony maintaining a dwelling for distribution of a controlled substance.

Mason was out on bond and under electronic monitoring for an attempted murder charge that stemmed from the October 2020 shooting of a man on Dixon Street.

The man was jailed on a $125,000 bond for today’s charges.

