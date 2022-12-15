Morning drug raid lands Kinston man in jail

Shelton Mason
Shelton Mason(Kinston police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An early morning drug raid on a home landed a Kinston man behind bars once again.

Kinston police said their Violent Criminal Action Team has been conducting an investigation into illegal weapons and narcotics distribution by Shelton Mason.

SWAT teams from Kinston and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office raided the man’s home on Marcella Drive.

Inside they found two firearms, marijuana, and various amounts of drug paraphernalia.

The 31-year-old Mason was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and felony maintaining a dwelling for distribution of a controlled substance.

Mason was out on bond and under electronic monitoring for an attempted murder charge that stemmed from the October 2020 shooting of a man on Dixon Street.

The man was jailed on a $125,000 bond for today’s charges.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The people were arrested over a four-month period in Craven County
Nearly $750,000 seized, 24 charged in Craven Co. investigation
Eric Coley, suspect in homicides
AUTOPSY: Rocky Mount homicide victim found in car was 12 weeks pregnant
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Nash County Sheriff's Office
Older child stops mom from setting 4-year-old on fire, deputies say
Blowout ticket
Halifax County woman wins $400,000 lottery prize

Latest News

DMV: Wait time shortened with 43 new employees
Kinston to hold community forum on recent violence
Kinston to hold community forum on recent violence
Kinston to hold community forum on recent violence
Roanoke Rapids police investigate shooting, make drug arrest
Roanoke Rapids police investigate shooting, make drug arrest