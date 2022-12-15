Kinston to hold community forum on recent violence

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina city is holding a community forum in the hopes of curbing recent crime and violence.

The City of Kinston will host the forum following a wave of crime and violence in recent weeks.

This forum comes in response to the troubling trend, including four different shootings in the city over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

It also comes on the heels of the recent news that the murder rate in Kinston has doubled compared to 2021.

The forum takes place December 15th at 6 p.m.

