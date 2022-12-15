Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered rain becomes heavy later in the day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The clouds that arrived earlier today have started to rain over Eastern NC. These drops will be fairly scattered over the area to start before heavier rain arrives in the afternoon. There will be a few isolated thunderstorms starting around lunch time and lingering into the evening. The rain shift offshore by midnight, putting down about a full inch of water over most ENC communities by exit time. Highs will reach the mid 60s during the afternoon and then we’ll see temperatures tumble back down into the 50s by Friday.

High pressure will arrive and spread out over the Mid-Atlantic region over Saturday and Sunday. With the center of the high sitting back to our west, winds out of the north will help push our air temperatures down quite a bit, falling to the low 50s Saturday and the upper 40s by Sunday. Wind speeds will range between 7 to 12 mph sustained for most inland counties while the coast sees 12 to 18 mph sustained winds.

DROUGHT MONITOR: As of Thursday’s (12/8) update, most Eastern NC counties continue to grapple with abnormally dry conditions to moderate drought. Multiple communities in Eastern NC are running several inches below normal for the year. Today’s storm should bring a much needed 1.0″ or so of rain to our area.

Thursday

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Breezy and milder with periods of rain. Isolated thunderstorms possible. High of 66. Winds: SSE 10-20. Rain chance: 90%.

Friday

Sunny and cooler. High of 56. Winds: W 7-15

Saturday

Sunny and cool. High of 52. Winds: W 5-10

Sunday

Mostly sunny and chilly. High of 47. Winds: NW 4-8.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.