ECU women’s basketball falls at Gardner-Webb

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (WITN) – East Carolina women’s basketball fell in a matinee at Gardner-Webb 67-59 on Thursday.

The game was very tight most of the way but a late surge lifted the Runnin’ Bulldogs to victory.

Farmville Central grad Amiya Joyner let the way for ECU with 10 points.

Gardner-Webb got a game-high 27 points from Jhess Williams as they separated in the final minutes.

ECU drops to 7-4. Gardner-Webb improves to 8-3.

ECU next plays host to North Carolina A&T on Monday at 6 PM.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.