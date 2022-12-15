ECU men get week of practice before meeting South Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU men’s basketball has not played since Sunday’s win over Coppin State. The Pirates got to work at practice this week for a big test Saturday when they face South Carolina in the other Greenville in South Carolina. The Gamecocks are 0 and 3 in neutral site games while the Pirates are 2 and 1.

“We’ve been waiting to have a stretch where we can have a few practices together to just kind of work on some things,” says ECU head men’s basketball coach Mike Schwartz, “Defensively we are still trying to establish who we want to be consistently. Offensively I think our guys are finding a rhythm to how we want to play. We are still finding ways to teach, learn and get better. The most important part is our guys are really embracing that. We finished up practice just now, we’ve had three really good days, so, just building and trying to get better each day.”

ECU and South Carolina play Saturday at 2 PM in Greenville, SC.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.