Eastern Carolina school teaches students proper dinner etiquette

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - ‘Tis the season to be jolly and avoid the folly. One school in the East is preparing to give their holiday best at seasonal festivities.

Roger Bell New Tech Academy decorated the cafeteria for a holiday fest so that fourth and fifth-grade students could put the etiquette techniques they’ve learned to the test.

“It’ll help me a lot. If I have a big meeting or something when I’m older like a banquet, etiquette will be handy,” 5th grader Xavia Maisonet said.

Teaching students the simple task of setting a table, as well as the proper and polite way to act going into the holiday season is a priority for Roger Bell New Tech Academy.

Fifth grader Zendaya Fraizier said she is grateful that she learned the basics.

“It’s a big help because they’ve shown me how I can place these things how they are supposed to be,” Frazier said.

From setting the table for a holiday dinner, to sitting up straight and waiting for everyone to be served before eating. ELA and 5th-grade teacher Mona Baldauf says these are just the building blocks for students to grow.

“Being in an elementary school is the foundation for the children to build off of. So, adding this part of etiquette into their foundation is just another tool in their toolbox,” Baldauf said.

The students not only were able to put their new skills to the test but also able to enjoy each other’s company. A reading of The Polar Express was included and piano music was supposedly being played by Santa’s Cousin.

According to realsimple.com, table setting is a valuable skill because it tells guests their feelings are important to you, it can set the tone, and make the food you’re serving look better.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.