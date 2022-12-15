Moderate drought expands in Eastern Carolina

The moderate drought conditions continue to expand across eastern NC
By Jim Howard
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Thursday’s Drought Monitor update shows expanding moderate drought conditions in Eastern Carolina.

The moderate drought status has now expanded across all counties adjacent to both the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds through the Outer Banks. The moderate drought has also expanded across all of Lenoir County as well as southern Pitt County.

Eastern North Carolina has seen just a few tenths of an inch of rain through the first 2 weeks of December. For the year, we are running 5-10″ below normal across most of the area.

None of today’s rainfall was factored into the updated drought status map. Most areas should receive around 1.0″ of rainfall today (give or take), with more rain possible late next week.

