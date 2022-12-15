“Be a Santa to a Senior” community wraps presents or seniors

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Organizations and businesses in parts of the east are going the extra mile for seniors in need this holiday season.

The Home Instead organization partnered with a number of organizations in Craven County Thursday morning for its annual “Be a Santa To a Senior” gift-wrapping event.

More than 760 bags designated to a specific senior in an assisted living or low-income community – or seniors suffering from a disability – were packed by volunteers and loaded into cars to be taken across the east.

Organizers say seniors struggle to keep household essentials like toiletries and clothes throughout the year due to fixed incomes or lack thereof.

They say they believe packing these bags with gifts brings cheer, companionship, and gifts to older adults in the area who may otherwise be alone during the holidays.

“It really makes their Christmas it really does and then it’s so rewarding when they open up their bag and they say, like even it’s a pair of socks, and they’re so excited that somebody thought of them that gave them something.”

Home Instead says all 764 plus bags will go to seniors in need in Pamlico, Jones, Carteret, and Craven counties.

