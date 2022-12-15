Down East man charged with child porn

Atlantic man charged with child porn
Atlantic man charged with child porn(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man from Down East Carteret County is facing multiple child porn charges.

Carteret County deputies on Wednesday arrested David Willis, of Atlantic.

The man’s arrest came after an investigation by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

Willis was charged with ten counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor which is possession of child porn materials.

Deputies said that equipment used in the child porn operation was seized.

The investigation came with the help of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, the State Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security Investigations in Wilmington.

Willis is held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled for his first appearance in court later today.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The people were arrested over a four-month period in Craven County
Nearly $750,000 seized, 24 charged in Craven Co. investigation
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Eric Coley, suspect in homicides
AUTOPSY: Rocky Mount homicide victim found in car was 12 weeks pregnant
Blowout ticket
Halifax County woman wins $400,000 lottery prize
Nash County Sheriff's Office
Older child stops mom from setting 4-year-old on fire, deputies say

Latest News

Ocracoke-Hatteras ferry
State Ferry System running alternate schedule for Christmas Day
Maryo Plum is facing drug charges by police.
Roanoke Rapids Police investigate shooting, make drug arrest
Pitt County holiday jamboree
Pitt County Health Department hosts first Holiday Jamboree
annual Pitt County Operation Santa Claus
Annual Pitt County Operation Santa Claus toy drop off happens today