Down East man charged with child porn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man from Down East Carteret County is facing multiple child porn charges.

Carteret County deputies on Wednesday arrested David Willis, of Atlantic.

The man’s arrest came after an investigation by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

Willis was charged with ten counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor which is possession of child porn materials.

Deputies said that equipment used in the child porn operation was seized.

The investigation came with the help of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, the State Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security Investigations in Wilmington.

Willis is held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled for his first appearance in court later today.

