Annual Pitt County Operation Santa Claus toy drop off happens today

annual Pitt County Operation Santa Claus
annual Pitt County Operation Santa Claus(Pixabay (custom credit))
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A toy drive in our area is working hard to bring Christmas cheer to children in Pitt County.

The 34th annual Pitt County Operation Santa Claus toy drop off takes place Thursday. The annual toy drive focuses on getting toys into the hands of children in need within Pitt County.

This event is organized by Pitt County Fire and Rescue, the City of Greenville, Pitt County Schools and the Salvation Army.

The toys will be collected Thursday from various locations and dropped off behind Fire Station 6 in Greenville before being picked up by social workers and counselors who will collect the toys for students in need.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The people were arrested over a four-month period in Craven County
Nearly $750,000 seized, 24 charged in Craven Co. investigation
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Eric Coley, suspect in homicides
AUTOPSY: Rocky Mount homicide victim found in car was 12 weeks pregnant
Blowout ticket
Halifax County woman wins $400,000 lottery prize
Nash County Sheriff's Office
Older child stops mom from setting 4-year-old on fire, deputies say

Latest News

Sylvan Heights
Sylvan Heights
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, December 15th at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, December 15th at 4:30am
Mental health experts asking people to check on loved one's mental state.
“You’re not alone” Experts discuss mental health ahead of holidays
“You’re not alone” Experts discuss mental health ahead of holidays
“You’re not alone” Experts discuss mental health ahead of holidays