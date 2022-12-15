Annual Pitt County Operation Santa Claus toy drop off happens today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A toy drive in our area is working hard to bring Christmas cheer to children in Pitt County.

The 34th annual Pitt County Operation Santa Claus toy drop off takes place Thursday. The annual toy drive focuses on getting toys into the hands of children in need within Pitt County.

This event is organized by Pitt County Fire and Rescue, the City of Greenville, Pitt County Schools and the Salvation Army.

The toys will be collected Thursday from various locations and dropped off behind Fire Station 6 in Greenville before being picked up by social workers and counselors who will collect the toys for students in need.

