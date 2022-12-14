Winterville man charged with shooting last month in Ayden

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town have made an arrest in a shooting that happened early last month.

Braddock Gross III, of Winterville, was arrested Tuesday in Greenville on charges of attempted first degree murder, first degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of firearm by felon, and a parole violation.

Latroy Dugger, of Raleigh, was shot multiple times back on November 9th on Old NC 11 South, just past Thas Little Road in Ayden.

Ayden police said they developed Gross as a suspect and he was arrested with the help of Greenville police, the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force, the SBI Fugitive Task Force, Pitt County deputies, and North Carolina Probation and Parole.

The 31-year-old Gross is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.