Winterville man charged with shooting last month in Ayden

Braddock Gross III
Braddock Gross III(Ayden Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town have made an arrest in a shooting that happened early last month.

Braddock Gross III, of Winterville, was arrested Tuesday in Greenville on charges of attempted first degree murder, first degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of firearm by felon, and a parole violation.

Latroy Dugger, of Raleigh, was shot multiple times back on November 9th on Old NC 11 South, just past Thas Little Road in Ayden.

Ayden police said they developed Gross as a suspect and he was arrested with the help of Greenville police, the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force, the SBI Fugitive Task Force, Pitt County deputies, and North Carolina Probation and Parole.

The 31-year-old Gross is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Atrevida II” had not been heard from since Dec. 3 when it departed Oregon Inlet
Boaters last seen in Oregon Inlet found safe off Delaware coast
Bobby Gatto
High school mourns student killed in bicycle crash
Corbin Moore / Khalil Leak
Lenoir County man charged with murder in toddler’s death
Matthew Dunham, Mitchell Sadler, Christina Sadler
Overdose death leads to multiple arrests
Deserie Byrum charged in officer involved shooting
Wake County officer shooting leads to police chase, woman arrested

Latest News

The people were arrested over a four-month period in Craven County
Nearly $750,000 seized, 24 charged in Craven Co. investigation
Blowout ticket
Halifax County woman wins $400,000 lottery prize
The shooting happened in the 500 block of East 9th Street in Scotland Neck Tuesday night.
POLICE: Man shot in face by family member
Greenville native and NBA star back in our area
NBA star Day’Ron Sharpe hosts 2nd annual Christmas Giveaway in Greenville