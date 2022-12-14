Three men arrested in Lenoir County operation

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were arrested in Lenoir County as part of Operation Restore Lenoir.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement raided the home of Tony Tucker at Dahlia Street in the Jackson Heights neighborhood on Wednesday as part of a drug investigation.

Deputies say they found more than an ounce of meth, a gun, and drug paraphernalia. More items were also seized that “indicated controlled substances were being distributed from the Dahlia Street residence.”

Tucker was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, five counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule-II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for the keep and sale of a controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule-VI controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $500,000 secured bond.

WITN is told that during the raid, James Garner, a convicted felon, was there and found with a gun. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and given a $40,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office says deputies also arrested David Futreal at a neighbor’s home. He had multiple outstanding warrants, including larceny of a motor vehicle, obtaining property by false pretense, resisting a public officer, and failure to appear on traffic violations. He was given a $11,500 secured bond.

