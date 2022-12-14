Teen took child out of vehicle and placed him on sidewalk before carjacking, police say

The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.
The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.(Brendan Tierney/WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (WSMV/Gray News) – A 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after police say he took a child out of a car and placed him on a sidewalk before stealing the vehicle.

Police say a woman left her vehicle unattended with her son in the backseat at a Nashville shopping center around 5:40 p.m.

The 14-year-old suspect saw the car running with the child in the backseat, according to police. So, police said the boy took the child out of the car and put him on a sidewalk before taking off with the vehicle.

Detectives contacted OnStar to help locate the car. The suspect drove to several locations while a police helicopter tracked him, police said.

Officers used spike strips, and OnStar was able to shut down the vehicle.

The teen ran from police, but he was eventually taken into custody. Detectives said the boy admitted to taking the vehicle and removing the child.

No further information was available, as the suspect is a minor.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Atrevida II” had not been heard from since Dec. 3 when it departed Oregon Inlet
Boaters last seen in Oregon Inlet found safe off Delaware coast
Corbin Moore / Khalil Leak
Lenoir County man charged with murder in toddler’s death
Bobby Gatto
High school mourns student killed in bicycle crash
Matthew Dunham, Mitchell Sadler, Christina Sadler
Overdose death leads to multiple arrests
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40

Latest News

An Iowa school district has canceled classes due to a surge of sick students.
School district cancels classes due to surge in sick students
FILE - Rapper Gunna performs at the Wireless Music Festival, Crystal Palace Park, London,...
Rapper Gunna pleads guilty in racketeering case in Atlanta
Hundreds of elementary school students get special holiday surprise
‘Best day ever’: Hundreds of elementary school students get special holiday surprise
Expert tips to protect yourself from online shopping fraud
Expert tips to protect yourself from online shopping fraud