North Carolina Central on way to Celebration Bowl to face “Prime Time” and Jackson State

DURHAM, N.C. (WITN) - The Bowl Season is upon us. They kick off this weekend. A handful of locals play for North Carolina Central. The Eagles made it to the Celebration Bowl and have come a long way in a short time. They play Deion Sanders undefeated Jackson State team in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“It’s all about us,” says North Carolina Central head football coach Trei Oliver, “Whoever we saw on film the last time they played Southern, that’s who we are preparing for. We are not going to reinvent the wheel and change who we are offensively and defensively. Whatever those guys have seen on film on us, that is what we are going to do Saturday.”

A large number of Eagles’ players are from North Carolina. A handful are from the east: South Central’s Brian Hardy, Northside-Jacksonville’s Marseille Miller and Christian Smith, Riverside-Martin’s Matthew Leavelle, and Wallace-Rose Hill’s Dalvin Hall.

“We have had an opportunity to slow some things down and really focus in on some technique and fundamental type things,” say Oliver, “Then move on to some game plan and schematic type things. They are tired of practicing against each other. It has been a long time since they laced them up. They are chomping at the bit to get back out there.”

Quarterback Davius Richard has been their biggest offensive weapon running and passing for more than 3000 yards with 37 touchdowns. The 9-2 Eagles have flipped the culture in a few seasons after going 4-8 when they were underclassmen.

“He kind of emphasized that when he first got here in 2019. He seen the vision, he seen the picture before a lot of the guys here,” says NC Central quarterback Davius Richard, “We was able to buy in. To see the fruit that is here today.”

It’s a different mentality than many for NCCU. Their school had winter graduation this past Saturday. Now they play in a bowl game a week later.

“That’s what we expect around here you know greatness, we want to be great,” says Oliver, “For guys to get their degree that’s first and foremost. That’s what I am most pleased about.”

“We come to school to break even, get that degree. They always say coaches use y’all bodies. Make sure you use the coaches and one way to use the coaches is getting that degree,” says Richard, “Heartfelt moment with my teammates, walking that stage, seeing them get that diploma.”

The Celebration Bowl is this Saturday at Noon.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.